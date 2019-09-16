Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
her church
10600 Watterson Trail
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
her church
10600 Watterson Trail
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
KY Veterans Cemetery
Radcliff, KY
Dr. Susie Jackson Riley

Dr. Susie Jackson Riley Obituary
Dr. Susie Jackson Riley

Louisville - 70, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.

She was a Dentist by profession for 40 years and the Owner and Operator of Smile Center Professionals. Dr. Riley was also a Retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserves. As a life-member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she loved her sorority. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown.

She was preceded in death by her father, James A. Jackson, Sr. and brother James A. Jackson, Jr. (Jack).

She is survived by her husband, John R. Riley, Jr.; children, Andre J. Riley, Jonelle R. Brown (Chante), Candice R. Brady; mother, Edith Jackson; sisters, Brenda Todd (Larry), Donna J. Bailey, Renee Moyd (Jonathan); 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6-9pm Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and 10am-11am Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with the funeral to follow at 11am Saturday, both at her church, located at 10600 Watterson Trail. Burial: 10 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at KY Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
