Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Pearl Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susie Pearl Mayes Obituary
Susie Pearl Mayes

Louisville - 93, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude P. Mayes; son, Ronnie Mayes; parents; two sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Mayes (Jackie), Donna Gaus, and Debbie Barton (Rick); grandchildren, Brandon (Erin), Jennifer, McKensie (JD), Erick (Jessica), Taylor, and Wesley (Angel); great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Madison, Braxton, Maverick, Ellie, Amelia, and Duncan; and sister, Marjorie Mayes.

Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now