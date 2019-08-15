|
|
Susie Pearl Mayes
Louisville - 93, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude P. Mayes; son, Ronnie Mayes; parents; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Mayes (Jackie), Donna Gaus, and Debbie Barton (Rick); grandchildren, Brandon (Erin), Jennifer, McKensie (JD), Erick (Jessica), Taylor, and Wesley (Angel); great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Madison, Braxton, Maverick, Ellie, Amelia, and Duncan; and sister, Marjorie Mayes.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019