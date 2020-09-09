1/1
Suzan Rose Westerman
Suzan Rose Westerman

LOUISVILLE - Suzan Rose Westerman, 70 years old, went to be with her heavenly father on September 7, 2020.

She was a retired teacher and member of Bethal Church where she was involved in the choir and hand bell ensemble.

Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Monday September 14th with her funeral service at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Suzan's wishes were for memorial contributions to be made to Crusade for Children or Portland Ave Presbyterian Church Music Fund.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
