Suzan Rose WestermanLOUISVILLE - Suzan Rose Westerman, 70 years old, went to be with her heavenly father on September 7, 2020.She was a retired teacher and member of Bethal Church where she was involved in the choir and hand bell ensemble.Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Monday September 14th with her funeral service at 1:00pm.In lieu of flowers, Suzan's wishes were for memorial contributions to be made to Crusade for Children or Portland Ave Presbyterian Church Music Fund.