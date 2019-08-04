|
Suzanne Boone Bach
Louisville - 91, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gertz Bach Jr and their son, Stephen Bach. She is survived by their four children, David Carl Bach, Christine Susan Bach, Matthew Charles Bach (wife, Sue Huntley Bach and daughters Laura and Elizabeth), and Deborah Elaine Hunter (husband, David Hunter and daughter, Michelle).
Suzanne was born March 20, 1928 in Royal Oak, Michigan, the daughter of John T and Netah Boone. She graduated from Royal Oak High School and went on to Michigan State University where she majored in Cello at the School of Music, joined Chi Omega Sorority, and met her husband, Carl. They were married in 1949.
Suzanne and Carl moved to Louisville in 1952 where they joined St Matthews Episcopal Church. Suzanne was an active member: she sang with the choir for 55 years, helped to found the bell choir, headed the Banner Committee and served on the Altar Guild.
Suzanne was a teacher and mentor. She was a Lay member of The Sisters of Transfiguration, a member of The Healing Order of St Luke and graduate of Education for Ministry course. She taught English and remedial reading for 5 years at Jefferson Community College and served as president of a neuropathy support group.
Suzanne loved gardening and her lovely roses, sewing quilts and her three beloved dachshunds. Throughout her life she gave herself, love of God and the gifts of cheer, friendship and service to both friends and strangers.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019