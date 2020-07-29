1/1
Suzanne Chandler Robinett Brown
Suzanne Chandler Robinett Brown

Suzanne Chandler Robinett Brown died at home surrounded by her family on July 28, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Suzanne, daughter of Hayden Maurice and Anne Mae Chandler Robinett, grew up in Topeka, Kansas and graduated from Topeka High School. She later attended Washburn University in Topeka as well as The Tobé-Coburn School in New York City.

Suzanne spent many years in St. Louis, where her children were born and she met her second husband, Morgan Scott Brown. Other stops included a brief time in Los Angeles and then Louisville for the last 36 years. The other special place in her life was Edgartown, MA on the island of Martha's Vineyard. Introduced to the island in 1978, it became a destination for Suzanne and her family almost every summer.

She also loved interior decorating. She poured her heart and soul into her house and was justifiably proud of those efforts. Her beautiful garden that she and Morgan painstakingly grew for over 30 years created a lovely oasis for her family. She loved her many dogs, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, over the years. In recent years, they and her grandchildren were her priority and joy.

Suzanne is survived by her children, John R. Bradbury, Jr, of Darien, CT, and Sarah B. Robbins (Keith) of Louisville, KY. She leaves four grandchildren: Henry W. Robbins and William C. Robbins of Louisville, and John R. Bradbury, III and Lily S. Bradbury of Darien. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Morgan S. Brown, in 2005. They will all miss her very much.

She was a long time parishioner of St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church in Louisville. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis at a future date, and she will be interred with Morgan at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford, New York. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will miss your gregarious personality always.
Anne Eckersley
Friend
