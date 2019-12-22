Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suzanne Clooney


1948 - 2019
Suzanne Clooney Obituary
Suzanne Clooney

Louisville - 71, passed away December 20, 2019 at Hildeguard House. She was born March 3, 1948 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late James F. and Lois J. Martin Parsons.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clooney.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Clooney (Christel), a daughter, Kelly Bierckart; and brother, Timothy.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
