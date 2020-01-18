Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne "Nalley" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne "Nalley" Davis Obituary
Suzanne "Nalley" Davis

Louisville - Suzanne Davis, lifelong resident of Louisville, born December 4, 1940, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rising Sun Chapter #415 for over forty years; and a former member of Highland United Methodist Church. A former employee of South Central Bell, she retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Co. in 1999.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Nalley; sister, Merle Jean Nalley of La Grange; she is survived by her husband of 59 years, Horace C. Davis; son, John D. Davis; and grandson, Arthur Keiran Davis.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Red Bird Conference (UMC) #773978 of Red Bird or the Eastern Star Home of Kentucky (Louisville).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -