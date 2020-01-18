|
|
Suzanne "Nalley" Davis
Louisville - Suzanne Davis, lifelong resident of Louisville, born December 4, 1940, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rising Sun Chapter #415 for over forty years; and a former member of Highland United Methodist Church. A former employee of South Central Bell, she retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Co. in 1999.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Nalley; sister, Merle Jean Nalley of La Grange; she is survived by her husband of 59 years, Horace C. Davis; son, John D. Davis; and grandson, Arthur Keiran Davis.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Red Bird Conference (UMC) #773978 of Red Bird or the Eastern Star Home of Kentucky (Louisville).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020