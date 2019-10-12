Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Suzanne Hamrick Ronald


1929 - 2019
Suzanne Hamrick Ronald Obituary
Suzanne Hamrick Ronald

Louisville - Suzanne Hamrick Ronald passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11.

Born in Lubbock, Texas on October 19, 1929, Sue Ronald always lived a bit ahead of her time. She was a feminist who firmly believed in social justice before those terms came into vogue. Sue taught yoga before yoga was cool and Montessori at St. Charles Borromeo in west Louisville. She volunteered as a counselor for R.A.P.E. Relief Center, and she worked alongside her husband Edgie in the Archdiocese of Louisville's first Diaconate class.

Sue had a unique and eclectic sense of beauty, evident in all her homes, whether in the city or the country. She was equally comfortable in the fanciest antique store or the back country chicken coop. She traveled the world and particularly loved returning to the Abacos in the Bahamas. Sue adored all creatures with four legs, most recently Tootsie and Joey. Her green thumb worked magic with plants and gardens, and in her last years, Sue loved driving in Cherokee Park or down River Road to marvel at the trees, for which she insisted we should be most grateful.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Edgie Ronald, and her twin brother, Samuel Hamrick. She is survived by her six children: Mike (Lisa), Jane, Richard, Laura (Joe), Sarah (Sig), and Susan (Greg); ten grandchildren: Jennifer (Mark), Sam, Jessica (Scott), Lewis, Vida (Mario), Michael (Kelly), Patrick, Aaron, Gabriele, and Zeke; four great-grandchildren: Ian and Caleb (twins again), Norah, and Elena; and sister-in-law (and in-heart) Kate Ronald and sisters: Joan Hamrick Kirzinger and Jane Hamrick Latour.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15th, 5:00-8:00pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews. She will be laid to rest next to her husband with a private family ceremony on Wednesday, October 16th at Cave Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hosparus Health and Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund (National Emergency Management Agency, PO Box N-7147, Gladstone Road, Nassau, Bahamas).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
