1/1
Suzanne Heuser
1941 - 2020
Suzanne Heuser

Louisville - 79, formerly of Depauw, IN passed away peacefully, with her sister at her bedside on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born March 20, 1941 Owensboro, KY to William R. Gillette Jr. and Jane Elizabeth Tanner Gillette.

Suzanne was a graduate of Shawnee High School. She was a member of Grace Immanuel United Church of Christ and former member of Unity United Methodist Church in Ramsey, IN. Suzanne was a special person who was able to find happiness in every single day of her life.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin N. Heuser.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Scherer (Gordon); nieces and nephew, Melinda Whitley (Mac, deceased) of Nashville, TN, Julie Bunnell (John) of Hardyville, KY, and Gordon L. Scherer Jr. (Ramona) of Nicholasville, KY; two great-nieces, two great-nephews and a great-great-niece.

Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Grace Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1612 Story Avenue, Louisville 40206.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
