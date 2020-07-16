1/1
Suzanne Jean Coghill
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Suzanne Jean Coghill

Louisville - Suzanne Jean Coghill, 66, of Louisville passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. Suzanne was born on August 30, 1953 to the late Harry and Eileen (Satterlee) Ferguson. She was a retired employee of UPS. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Thomas Coghill, a son, Gregory Coghill, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Marissa Harrison. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Harley Coghill and J. R. Harrison; daughters, Jennifer Harrison and Regina Harrison; sister, Betty Lockhart; brothers, Bill and Rick Ferguson; and grandchildren, Courtney Wells, Trenton Harrison, and Trevor Harrison. Funeral service for Suzanne will be held at 2 pm Saturday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-8 pm. Online condolences www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
