Suzanne Jean Coghill
Louisville - Suzanne Jean Coghill, 66, of Louisville passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. Suzanne was born on August 30, 1953 to the late Harry and Eileen (Satterlee) Ferguson. She was a retired employee of UPS. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Thomas Coghill, a son, Gregory Coghill, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Marissa Harrison. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Harley Coghill and J. R. Harrison; daughters, Jennifer Harrison and Regina Harrison; sister, Betty Lockhart; brothers, Bill and Rick Ferguson; and grandchildren, Courtney Wells, Trenton Harrison, and Trevor Harrison. Funeral service for Suzanne will be held at 2 pm Saturday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-8 pm. Online condolences www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
