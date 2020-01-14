|
|
Suzanne L. Ratkowski
Louisville - Suzanne L Ratkowski passed away January 9, 2020 at age 69. She was preceded in death by her parents Casimir and Esther Ratkowski, and her sister Cheryl (Ratkowski) Ralph. She is survived by her brother-in-law Scott A. Ralph and wife Mary; nephew Scott E. Ralph, his wife Alissa and their two children, Nolan and Ella; Niece Kerri Jo (Ralph) Cunningham and her husband Ryan and their two children, Hannah and Megan; Cousins Karlene (Ratkowski) Sillmann, Patrick and Michael Ratkowski and Jerry Molenda; other relatives and many friends.
After graduating from Notre Dame High School, Sue attended Marquette University where she earned B.S degrees in physics and math in 1972. She completed her MBA degree in 1986. In 1974 while in graduate school Sue began working part-time for UPS. Sue retired in 2007 having completed a very successful 33 years of service. In 2003 Sue was recognized by Presentation Academy, with the Tower Award for her service and support of the school. In 2010 Sue received the Distinguished Alumna of the Year Award from Marquette University.
Visitation Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church (1145 West Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233) (Please use parking lot J, south of the church). The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held for Sue in Louisville at Presentation Academy on January 23rd. In lieu of ?owers please make donations to Presentation Academy (861 4th St. Louisville, KY 40203).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020