Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Suzanne Marie Gentry Obituary
Suzanne Marie Gentry

Louisville - Suzanne Marie Gentry, 52, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

For the past 32 years, Suzanne was employed as a Lab Tech.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Pauline Morrison, and Henry and Vivian Gentry.

She is survived by her parents, Keith and Linda Gentry; son, David Matthew Strickland; daughter, Emily Nicole Strickland; son, Alexander Michael Strickland; and her cats, Tasha, Gizmo, Diesel, Cinder, Irie, and Luci.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Indiana and Coral Reef Alliance. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
