|
|
Suzanne "Sue" McFarland
Louisville - On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Suzanne "Sue" McFarland closed her eyes for a final time in this world and reopened them to look upon her heavenly Father and the welcoming arms of Jesus. She was born and raised in Hazard, Kentucky, and also lived in Mt. Washington and Middletown. Sue was owner and operator of Middletown Beauty Salon for 54 years. She was an avid UofK fan and brought a great deal of joy to everyone she met with a beautiful smile and warm personality, and was a Christian by faith. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clinton McFarland; parents, Charlie and Esther Overbee Watkins; and her siblings, Charles Watkins, Clara Jean Ritchie, Janice Townsend, Ellen Dale Harrison and Clarence David Watkins; and brother-in-laws, Harold Browning and Raymond Townsend.
Sue is survived by her sons, Wayne McMillen (Karen), Joseph McFarland (Cheryl) and John McFarland (Charlotte); grandchildren, Nathaniel R. McMillen, Zachary McMillen (Daran) and Paige Elizabeth McFarland; siblings, Thelma Campbell (RC), Edith Browning, Earl Watkins (Norma), Larry Watkins (Joan), Wendall Watkins (Joyce) and Jackie Watkins; brother-in-laws, Eugene Ritchie and Jim Harrison; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) and 8:30 am on Thursday, October 24th until service at 10 am there. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019