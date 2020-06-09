Suzanne Palumbo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Palumbo

Louisville - Suzanne Palumbo passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, spent most of her life in Dayton, OH, and moved to Louisville, KY in 1993. Suzanne ("Sue") suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 63 years, Paul Palumbo; daughters Mary Cartwright (George), Lisa Steiner (Peter); grandchildren Julia Steiner (David Sagan), Paul Steiner (Jessica Downing), Molly Steiner and Beth Steiner; her sister Mary Monnin; nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Sue had a brilliant mind and a sensitive soul.

She was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Professionally, Sue taught English Literature for 25 years at University of Dayton, where she earned a Master's Degree and was a noted Shakespearean scholar. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Sue was also a gifted pianist and a fabulous cook. She adored her husband and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage.

Visitation is set for 2:00 - 6:00 pm on Monday, June 15th, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd. in St. Matthews. Mass and burial will occur at a later date in Dayton, OH.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to The Michael J Fox Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved