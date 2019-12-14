Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Sweet Daisy Mae Nall Obituary
Sweet Daisy Mae Nall

Louisville - "Sweet Daisy Mae" Nall, 66, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was the former owner of Martin's Tavern on Dixie Highway. Sweet Daisy Mae had an unique ability to light up a room. She was a very strong fighter and warrior throughout her life and a very loving mother to her 3 children. She was the sweetest, loving, kind-hearted person ever and will be deeply missed by everyone! Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, James "Tiger" Nall; and son, Ronnie Nall Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Holly Nall, Chris Nall (C.J.), and Jessica Nall; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild with 1 on the way; and her sister, Betty Royse. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation from 2-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
