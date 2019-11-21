|
Sybil "Jackie" Fredericks
Louisville - Sybil "Jackie" Fredericks, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends in Louisville, KY.
Born in 1924, she was a coal miner's daughter. She was predeceased by all seven of her brothers and sisters, including an additional three siblings from the family that raised her after her mother died. She was raised on an Illinois farm. Jackie aspired to be a nurse and received her RN in St. Louis at Missouri Baptist Hospital in 1948.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter F. Fredericks. They met and married in St. Louis when a patient of Jackie's introduced her to her dashing brother-in-law who had just completed his tour of duty at the end of W.W. II.
In 1955 they moved to Louisville and operated a small photography studio, Wallace Studio. Jackie became a vital part of the family business. They worked together and the business thrived. Jackie was the supervisor, bookkeeper and co-manager for 35 years.
Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Paul A. Fredericks. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Boblitt, daughter-in-law Kaye Fredericks, grandchildren Charles Fredericks and Chrissy Evans (Brian), the apple of her eye, great granddaughter Claire Evans and dear friends Carl Boblitt and Donald Bowles.
A memorial service will be held Monday, November 25th at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24th from 1-7pm at the funeral home. Please keep Jackie's family in prayer as they mourn Jackie's passing and celebrate her life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019