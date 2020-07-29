1/
Sylvester A. Kleber
Sylvester A. Kleber

Louisville - 90, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was an Army veteran, member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Newmann Council.

Sylvester is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mable Kleber; sister, Verna Nash; brother, Irvin Kleber (JoAnn); and many nieces and nephews.

His celebration of life service will be private with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
