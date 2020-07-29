Sylvester A. Kleber
Louisville - 90, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was an Army veteran, member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Newmann Council.
Sylvester is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mable Kleber; sister, Verna Nash; brother, Irvin Kleber (JoAnn); and many nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life service will be private with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.