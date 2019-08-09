|
|
Sylvia Ellingsworth Miller
Jeffersonville - Sylvia Ellingsworth Miller, 65, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Sunday from 1-2 PM. A Celebration of Sylvia's Life will follow her service at the funeral home.
Sylvia was born on April 15, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Harold A. "Tom" and Janet Bennett Ellingsworth. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1972 and attended Indiana University Southeast. Sylvia dedicated her life to raising her daughters and working on the family farm, Rolling Acres Dairy Farm, on Middle Road in Jeffersonville. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, The Pilot Club and the Women's Falls City Optimist Club. Sylvia always looked forward to and enjoyed the annual family girl's trip with her mom, sister and daughters. She loved spending time with her family, but most of all, spoiling her six grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Miller; and her brother, Clark William Ellingsworth.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Daly (Eric); Lizzy Scott (Billy); two siblings, Tom Ellingsworth; Terri Ellingsworth Rickel (Bob); her aunt, Martha "Jane" Brangers; six grandchildren, Nicholas Daly, Bennett Daly, Sawyer Daly, June Scott, Olive Scott and Will Scott; and numerous cousins.
Sylvia will always be remembered how she faced her multiple health issues throughout her life with a warm smile, a joke and a positive attitude. She never complained about her own adversities and was always there to help others in need.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 240 Whittington Pkwy in Louisville, Kentucky 40222 or to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1804 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019