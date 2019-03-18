|
|
Sylvia Gilbert
Louisville - Sylvia Gilbert, 96, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Louisville. She was a native of Brooklyn, NY and lived in Louisville, KY for the past 13 years, which she always said was the best decision she ever made, and it extended years to her life!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Gilbert, sister, Tillie Mann and son, Melvin Gilbert.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Mark (Judee) of Dallas, TX and Lance (Amy) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Becca, Jason and Alanna Gilbert; Sean Erickson (Gloria); two great-grandchildren, Connor and Ethan; nieces and nephews, Myra Smolev, Sydra Miller (Grant), Leah, Henry, and Julia Miller, and Karliin Mann.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to JCC of Louisville Senior Adult Center or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019