Sylvia Gravatte
Louisville - Sylvia Mills Gravatte, 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Sylvia was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and worked at Green Acres childcare for over twenty-five years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Joseph Gravatte, brothers, Sonny, Oscar and Pleasant Mills, sister, Geneva Vaughn, son-in-law, Roy Whitt and grandson Benjamin Gravatte.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, David, Tony(Lori), Mark Gravatte, daughters, Lisa Duvall and Brenda Whitt, grandchildren, Sarah, Christine, Bradley, Carmen, Hannah Gravatte, Travis(Katie), Shawn(Jorden) Duvall, Dylan and Derek Whitt, Ashley Freed(Greg), Kayla Atkins(Rob), great grandchildren, Chase, Jasmyn, Kaleigh Gravatte, Will, Emma, Olenna Duvall, Julian Atkins, Leo Freed, sisters, Cordia Harlow(Dave) and Lucy Wilson(Al). A special thank you to Seneca Place Nursing Home and Twin Brook Assisted Living, for the special care they provided our mother.
A funeral mass to celebrate the life of Sylvia will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10am at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6000 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Expressions of sympathy may be made to or Mary Hurst, 1015 Dorsey Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019