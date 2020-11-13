1/
Sylvia Joyce (Robinson) Hans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Joyce Hans (Robinson)

Highview - Sylvia Joyce Hans (Robinson), of Highview, died peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital. She was 83 years old.

Sylvia was born on April 11, 1937 to Sophia Anna (Jungbert) and Charles Donald Robinson, and was a lifelong resident of Louisville. She graduated DuPont-Manual High School and was a faithful member of Okolona Christian Church.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her loving husband Francis Kim Hans and her brother Charles (Chuck) Donald Robinson II. She is survived by her two children, Paula Hans-Zabel and Anthony Paul Hans, along with her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-children.

Services will be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved