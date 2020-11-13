Sylvia Joyce Hans (Robinson)Highview - Sylvia Joyce Hans (Robinson), of Highview, died peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital. She was 83 years old.Sylvia was born on April 11, 1937 to Sophia Anna (Jungbert) and Charles Donald Robinson, and was a lifelong resident of Louisville. She graduated DuPont-Manual High School and was a faithful member of Okolona Christian Church.Sylvia is preceded in death by her loving husband Francis Kim Hans and her brother Charles (Chuck) Donald Robinson II. She is survived by her two children, Paula Hans-Zabel and Anthony Paul Hans, along with her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-children.Services will be announced at a later date.