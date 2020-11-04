1/1
Sylvia L. King
Sylvia L. King

New Albany - Sylvia L. King, 56, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. She was the former Sylvia Keenan, was an Ergonomist for the Ford Motor Company and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Survivors include:

her daughter: Stacey King, her son: Chris King, her mother: Norma Keenan, 4 brothers: Rick, Mike, Steve and Chuck Keenan, and her nieces and nephews: Stephen, Emily, Erin, Hannah, Chad, Audrey, Wyatt and Noah Keenan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Monday November 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Ln.). Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.) from 12 Noon - 6 PM Sunday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church
