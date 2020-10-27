1/1
Sylvia Lee Atkins
1936 - 2020
Sylvia Lee Atkins

Louisville - gained her angel wings on October 21, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1936, in Cadiz, KY, to the late Gilford and Onie Grubbs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford and Onie Grubbs; brothers, Demarlowe Grubbs and Gilford Grubbs, Jr and her sisters, Annette Poindexter, Alice Patterson and Reaver Mcgaha.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Karen Atkins and Kara Atkins; son, Kevin Atkins; surrogate daughter, Terlisa Alvis; surrogate grandchildren, Rodnika Alvis and Devont'e Carson and a caretaker that she considered as a son, Derrick Yelder.

Visitation will be be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11am-1pm, at God's Will Christian Fellowship, 3109 Thomas Lane, Jeffersontown, KY, with a celebration of Sylvia's life beginning at 1pm.

Sylvia will be laid to rest at Green Meadows Cemetery, 3800 Shanks Lane, Louisville, KY. nunnelleyfuneral.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
God's Will Christian Fellowship
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
