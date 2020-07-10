1/1
Sylvia Riddle
Sylvia Riddle

Louisville - Sylvia J Riddle, 88, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was retired from General Electric and member of New Vision Ministries.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie Kayes, Terrrill Riddle, and Daphne Crawford (Ken); grandchildren, Kyle Riddle, Jenny Yankee, and Belinda Hammond; and great grandchildren.

Her funeral is 2:00pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is after 10:00am Wednesday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Home of the Innocence.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral
02:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
