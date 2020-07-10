Sylvia Riddle

Sylvia RiddleLouisville - Sylvia J Riddle, 88, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.She was retired from General Electric and member of New Vision Ministries.She is survived by her children, Bonnie Kayes, Terrrill Riddle, and Daphne Crawford (Ken); grandchildren, Kyle Riddle, Jenny Yankee, and Belinda Hammond; and great grandchildren.Her funeral is 2:00pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is after 10:00am Wednesday until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Home of the Innocence.