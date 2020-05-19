Synthia Mashell Watkins Timberlake
Synthia Mashell Watkins Timberlake

Louisville - Syndy, 57, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Norton's Hospice Inpatient Care Unit, Louisville, KY. She was a former employee of McKeeson Corporation for over seven years. She possessed beauty within and out, never complained even when she suffered with her illness, and was considered the family's Warrior! She was the oldest of six siblings and was preceded in death by her mother, Elloese Watkins and sister, Sheila Watkins. She leaves behind her father, Richard C. Reynolds, Bonus mother Carolyn Kirk, sister, Pamela Watkins, four brothers: John Gerald Watkins, Steven Whidby, Richard Reynolds, and Ahmad Reynolds. Due to restrictions placed on the funeral home the funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 West Chestnut Street.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
