Tabor Wanda
Louisville - Wanda Lee Tabor , 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Wanda was a member of Fairdale Baptist Church.
She was born on April 8, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky . She is preceded in death by her husband, James Tabor, brothers, Frederick Snyder, III, Ronald Snyder, and sister, Martha Snyder.
Wanda is survived by her son Eric Michael (Lisa) Armstrong, daughter, Brenda Lee Armstrong, sisters, Debbie (Kevin) Vessels, and Diana Downs and brother, Don Snyder.. Wanda also leaves behind her grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Armstrong, Joshua (Lauren) Armstrong, Spencer Simpson, and Amy (Kevin) Stallings, and great grandchildren, Nora Armstrong, Levi Stallings, and Easton Stallings.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019