Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner
Louisville - Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner, 42, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Kisha was a nurse and a member of Kingdom Land Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Catherine Faulkner-Gray and Son, McKinley Thornton.
Kisha is survived by her Father, Michael Hughes, Daughter, Jaden Jackson, Son, Shamone Haggard, Grandmother, Spronia Reese, Sisters, Tracy Faulkner, Denise Mansfield, and Tamara Hughes, Brothers, Craig McKitric and Gerald Hughes, Grandchildren, Kaiden Haggard, Siyah Haggard, and Lailah Haggard, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Louisville Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Kisha's memory be made to
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020