Services
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Resources
More Obituaries for Takisha Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner Obituary
Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner

Louisville - Takisha "Kisha" Faulkner, 42, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Kisha was a nurse and a member of Kingdom Land Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Catherine Faulkner-Gray and Son, McKinley Thornton.

Kisha is survived by her Father, Michael Hughes, Daughter, Jaden Jackson, Son, Shamone Haggard, Grandmother, Spronia Reese, Sisters, Tracy Faulkner, Denise Mansfield, and Tamara Hughes, Brothers, Craig McKitric and Gerald Hughes, Grandchildren, Kaiden Haggard, Siyah Haggard, and Lailah Haggard, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Louisville Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Kisha's memory be made to .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Takisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -