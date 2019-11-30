|
Talbott Randolph Allen, Jr.
Louisville - Talbott Randolph Allen Jr. passed away Thursday, November 28, at the age of 71 after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was born January 4, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, where he lived, worked, raised a family, and endeared himself to everyone he encountered. He spent his career in education, serving at various times as an elementary school principal (Saint Barnabas Catholic School), a high-school assistant principal and athletic director (Oldham County High School), and a history and political science teacher as well as cross-country coach (Durrett High School, Southern High School). He also held side jobs as a professional clown ("Fumbles": he never figured out how to juggle) and as a city counselor, city clerk, and mayor for the neighborhood of St. Regis Park. He received bachelor's and graduate degrees from the University of Louisville and remained a Cardinals fan for life.
Talbott was known for his unending enthusiasm and kindness. He volunteered nearly every free moment of his time for various organizations and causes—the Hikes Point Business Association, the Kentucky Derby Festival parade committee, , the McMahon Fire Protection District, the Ronald McDonald House, and many, many more. If there was ever a municipal committee in need of a volunteer, he would be there. Likewise, he was a dedicated runner his entire adult life, running the Louisville Mini Marathon over thirty times, finishing his first full marathon in 1981, and completing his final marathon in Boston in 2014, well after being diagnosed with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Allen; his step brother, Dick Vreeland; his sons, Bart, Ben, and John; his daughters-in-law, Jennifer Balinger, Ashley Peterson, and Laura Allen; and his granddaughters, Morgan, Maddie, and Corinne. He was proceeded in death by his father, Talbott Randolph Allen; mother, Jeanette Stark Vreeland; and sister, Jody Johnson.
Visitation hours will be held on Monday, December 2, from 3 to 8 pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 am at the Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynbrook Drive. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville (hosparushealth.org), (donate.lls.org), and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (rmhc.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019