Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Tamara Hollar
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Tamara Dawn Hollar


Louisville - Tamara Dawn Hollar, 45, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Gareth and Helen Hollar; She was a Team Lead with UPS. Tamara was Survived by her Fiancée, Jessica Driver; Son, Devon Driver; Brothers, Anthony and Ray Hollar; And Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews; Her service will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
