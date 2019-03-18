|
|
Tami Bowling Lloyd
Okolona - Mrs. Tami Bowling Lloyd, age 58, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Campground Cemetery (Campground Rd., Nelson County) to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019