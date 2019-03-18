Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tami Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tami Bowling Lloyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tami Bowling Lloyd Obituary
Tami Bowling Lloyd

Okolona - Mrs. Tami Bowling Lloyd, age 58, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Campground Cemetery (Campground Rd., Nelson County) to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.