Tammy Lyn Hart
Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, January 31st.
She was a customer service representative with Passport. Tammy was an avid supporter of local music.
She is survived by her son, Derek Hart (Ann); grandchildren, Lorelai and Caleb; mother, Della Couch Marlette; brother, Gerald Marlette (Cindy); and caregivers, her sister-in-law, Phyllis Hart, and niece, Kyra Spurlock.
Cremation was chosen.
Her celebration of life will be on Sunday, February 2nd, at 4pm at Diamonds Concert Hall, 630 Barrett Avenue. The family will be receiving visitors from 1pm until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shirley's Way or continue to support local musicians.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020