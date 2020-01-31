Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Diamonds Concert Hall
630 Barrett Avenue
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Diamonds Concert Hall
630 Barrett Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Lyn Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Lyn Hart Obituary
Tammy Lyn Hart

Louisville - Entered into rest on Friday, January 31st.

She was a customer service representative with Passport. Tammy was an avid supporter of local music.

She is survived by her son, Derek Hart (Ann); grandchildren, Lorelai and Caleb; mother, Della Couch Marlette; brother, Gerald Marlette (Cindy); and caregivers, her sister-in-law, Phyllis Hart, and niece, Kyra Spurlock.

Cremation was chosen.

Her celebration of life will be on Sunday, February 2nd, at 4pm at Diamonds Concert Hall, 630 Barrett Avenue. The family will be receiving visitors from 1pm until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shirley's Way or continue to support local musicians.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -