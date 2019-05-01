|
|
Tammy Lynn Smith
Louisville - Tammy Lynn Smith, 59, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Tammy was retired from JCPS and University of Louisville Hospital Security.
Her mother, Diane Smith, twin sister, Terri Smith Gore, and brother, Brett Smith, precede Tammy in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Charles "Chuck" Smith Sr., siblings, Chuck Smith Jr. (Melissa), Steven Smith(Marlene), Jackie Smith Foley(deceased, Glenn), Mitzi Smith Reese(Barry), Kim Smith Morganett(Roger), partner, Kathy Dull, beloved dogs, Gracie and Molly, special aunt, Pam Cook (deceased, Dan), and a host of many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 10 am until 1 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona.
A Celebration of Life service will be held the same day at 1 pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in Tammy's honor may be made to the or any local pet shelter of your choice.
Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019