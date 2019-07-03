|
|
Tatiana "Tati" Juliette Cahill
Louisville - Tatiana "Tati" Juliette Cahill, 23, left this earth to be in His loving grace while on a walk under the stars in the morning of June 30, 2019.
An amazing mother, loving daughter, truest sister, and loyal friend, Tati brought joy and laughter to all those around her. Her radiant and sometimes mischievous smile, and her silly shenanigans could light up the room and bring out the sunshine on even the darkest of days. She was passionate and fearless, ready for the next adventure. She loved cooking, she loved life, and she had a heart as big as the world. She was kind and compassionate beyond her years, always ready to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on, or to just be a "partner in crime" at a moment's notice.
On her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming a NICU RN, she gained more dear friends as a Nursing student at Spalding University. Her greatest accomplishment is her joyful son, Zavier, and for him she was perfect. And to him she hung the moon. To all of her family, friends, and everyone else she would meet, she loved like a wildfire.
She leaves behind to continue this journey her beloved son Zavier; parents Darrell Cahill, Maria Johnson, and Todd Johnson; Grandparents Don and Pat Johnson; brothers Darrell Cahill Jr, Cody Cahill, and Levi Cahill; sisters Catarina Cahill, Laura Cahill, Asyia Johnson, and August Johnson; soul sister Alexxis Distler; bonus sister Brianna Miller; and several nieces and nephews, and countless friends, family, and loved ones. She is immeasurably loved and missed, and to those her spirit touched the world will never be the same.
In loving memory, sweet girl, rest easy till we meet again.
Tatiana's Celebration of Life will be 2 PM Saturday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation 2-8 PM Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tatiana Cahill Memorial Fund (for her son, Zavier Hester's life and education), PNC Bank 3828 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019