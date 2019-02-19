Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Tazzie L. Bailey

Tazzie L. Bailey Obituary
Tazzie L. Bailey

Louisville - 72, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death her parents, Perry Sr. and Sylvia Whitson and her sister; Willene Greathouse;

She is survived by her children, Kathy Lemons (Arthur Jr.) and Johnny B. Bailey Jr.; Siblings: Jeanette Masden, Jimmie and Perry Whitson Jr. (Norvetta), JoAnn Jones, and Sylvia Faulkner; grandsons, Mason, Arthur III (Toni) and Daniel Lemons; great-granddaughter; Jaide Lemons; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 9-11 am Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 at A.D. Porter and Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. with funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens East
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
