Tazzie L. Bailey
Louisville - 72, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death her parents, Perry Sr. and Sylvia Whitson and her sister; Willene Greathouse;
She is survived by her children, Kathy Lemons (Arthur Jr.) and Johnny B. Bailey Jr.; Siblings: Jeanette Masden, Jimmie and Perry Whitson Jr. (Norvetta), JoAnn Jones, and Sylvia Faulkner; grandsons, Mason, Arthur III (Toni) and Daniel Lemons; great-granddaughter; Jaide Lemons; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 9-11 am Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 at A.D. Porter and Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. with funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens East
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019