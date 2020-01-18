Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ted Caldwell Snawder Obituary
Ted Caldwell Snawder

Louisville - Ted Caldwell Snawder, 63 of Louisville, passed away on January 16, 2020 at St. Matthews Care Center in Louisville.

He was born in Lebanon, KY in 1956. He was a 1975 graduate of Elizabethtown High School where he played football and baseball. He attended the University of Kentucky and was an avid "CATS" fan. Ted retired from Stock Yards Bank in 2019. Ted was the beloved son of Annie and Darryl Snawder of Elizabethtown.

Ted was preceded in death by his lifelong friend and pet: Guinevere; his parents: Darryl and Annie Snawder.

Survivors include his much loved dog: Achilles; his sister: Timmi Hagan; a nephew: Evan Hagan (Katie); a niece: Kori Singleton (Wesley); and great-nieces and nephews: Reagan and Isaac Singleton, and Zeke, Jett, and Mia Jo Hagan.

Visitation will be held 4-8 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.

Special thanks to the staff at Norton's ICU, Kindred Hospital at St. Anthony Place and St. Matthews Care Center for your kindness and care.

Many thanks to Steve Hodges for your tireless efforts as power of attorney and to Gordan Maynard at Stock Yards Bank for his friendship and care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
