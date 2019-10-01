|
Ted L. Talley
Louisville - Ted L. Talley, 58, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He worked for Recreonics for 28 years. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gloria Talley; and brother, Rob Talley. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Talley (Megan), Erin Talley; grandchildren, Taryn Talley, Madison Jamieson, Peyton Talley, Emery Cox; brother, Kerry Talley; nieces, Robyn Talley, Megan Talley, Christine Scheurich (Chris); his loving chihuahua "Boy"; and his good friend, Greg Thompson. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Friday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Chris and Erin wish to share their heartfelt love and appreciation to all those who have been there during this difficult time, especially Frank L. Jones and the Recreonics family. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share condolences with Ted's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019