Ted Stirgwolt
Murrells Inlet - Ted Stirgwolt, 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 08, 1944 in Cleveland, OH son of the late William Bender Stirgwolt and Mary Margaret Kuehner Stirgwolt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Jill Stirgwolt of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Phillip A. Stirgwolt and his wife Julie of Louisville, KY and Ted Christopher Stirgwolt and his wife Heather of Conifer, CO; one brother, Bill Stirgwolt and his wife Stephanie of Pawleys Island, SC; two grandsons, Alexander and Ian; and one great grandson.
Ted was a 1962 graduate of Bay Village High School in Bay Village, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Army and was Staff Sergeant in the Signal Corp. He retired from the banking industry as President and CEO of PNC Leasing Corporation.
Ted was a member of the Backwoods Quail Club where he enjoyed spending time.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held 1:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Ted's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Murrells Inlet - Ted Stirgwolt, 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 08, 1944 in Cleveland, OH son of the late William Bender Stirgwolt and Mary Margaret Kuehner Stirgwolt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Jill Stirgwolt of Murrells Inlet; two sons, Phillip A. Stirgwolt and his wife Julie of Louisville, KY and Ted Christopher Stirgwolt and his wife Heather of Conifer, CO; one brother, Bill Stirgwolt and his wife Stephanie of Pawleys Island, SC; two grandsons, Alexander and Ian; and one great grandson.
Ted was a 1962 graduate of Bay Village High School in Bay Village, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Army and was Staff Sergeant in the Signal Corp. He retired from the banking industry as President and CEO of PNC Leasing Corporation.
Ted was a member of the Backwoods Quail Club where he enjoyed spending time.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held 1:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Ted's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.