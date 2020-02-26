Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
443 East Kentucky Street
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
443 East Kentucky Street
Tera Merriweather Nguerre


1974 - 2020
Tera Merriweather Nguerre Obituary
Tera Merriweather Nguerre

Louisville - 45, passed away February 20, 2020.

She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a former TARC Driver.

Survivors are her daughter; Elonnah K. Nguerre, her siblings; Keisha, Michael and Bobbie Merriweather, George Archie and Charles Carter.

Visitation: 12-2 pm Friday with the funeral following immediately at her church 443 East Kentucky Street (40203).

Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements: G. C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
