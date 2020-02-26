|
Tera Merriweather Nguerre
Louisville - 45, passed away February 20, 2020.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a former TARC Driver.
Survivors are her daughter; Elonnah K. Nguerre, her siblings; Keisha, Michael and Bobbie Merriweather, George Archie and Charles Carter.
Visitation: 12-2 pm Friday with the funeral following immediately at her church 443 East Kentucky Street (40203).
Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements: G. C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020