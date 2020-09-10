1/1
Terence "Terry" Brossart
Terence "Terry" Brossart

Louisville - Terence "Terry" Brossart, age 57 of Louisville, KY passed away at home on September 2, 2020. Terry was a Trinity High School graduate class of '81. He worked at Norton Suburban Hospital in medical supply for over 30 years.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie Brossart Sr.

Left to cherish Terry's memory are his brother, Robert Jr (Jan) and his sisters, Angela (Christopher) and Kimberly (Christopher). His nieces and nephews, Ashley, Dannielle, Robert III (Jane), Ryan, Carter and Ainsley and his great nephew, Angel.

A visitation for Terry will be held on Wednesday, September 16th from 11 am -1 pm with a funeral service following at 1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243. Entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218

Memorial contributions in the memory of Terry may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
