Terence J. "Terry" Fleming
Greenport, NY - Terence John "Terry" Fleming, of Greenport, New York passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Heidi (nee Bodemann) of 23 years and son, Eric.
Terry was born on October 10, 1943. He spent his younger years in Lynbrook, New York, until his family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Every summer was spent in Laurel, NY with his family. Terry attended South Hills Catholic in Pittsburgh and went on to Penn State University, where he graduated in 1969 with a degree in History. He was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity.
After college, he was drafted for the Vietnam War and spent three years serving in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he started working in sales for Pro-Brush Corp. He continued in sales throughout his career. His final job was with Quality Oils where he sold Chevron products for the oil and lubricant division.
Terry moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1974 and lived there until 2016. He considered Louisville as home and was very involved in men's softball. He played on teams for several years and he eventually became the coach of one team. He also started the Penn State University Alumni Club of Louisville while he was there. Terry loved the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
Besides his wife, Heidi, and son Eric, Terry leaves behind three wonderful brothers, David (Elizabeth), Peter (Molly) and Daniel, along with his uncle, Thomas J. Fleming (Jack Hagstrom, recently deceased), and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased in life by his parents, Marie (Heim) Fleming and John Fleming, his sister Ginger (William Marlow) and step-father, Leo Russell.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews", Louisville 40207. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, 40207. Burial will be private.
