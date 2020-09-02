Teresa Ann Zellers
Louisville - 80, passed away on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her children Kenneth Hayes (Angelia), Mark Carter (LeShaundra), and Darlene Hayes; brother, Gary Carter; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday, September 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at King Solomon Baptist Church, 1620 Anderson St. Interment will be in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com