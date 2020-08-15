1/1
Teresa Jean Williams "Terrie" Maron
1955 - 2020
Teresa Jean "Terrie" Williams Maron

Louisville - Teresa Jean Williams Maron, known by all who knew and loved her as "Terrie", passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 64 in Tampa, Florida.

Terrie was born on September 29, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Jim and Joyce (Patterson) Williams. Terrie's older sister, Debbie, was her life-long best friend and a protector. Terrie attended Moore High School and Western Kentucky University, where she enjoyed cheerleading. Terrie's career in advertising introduced her to new people and places, and Terrie spent the rest of her life keeping up with friends from past and present, reminiscing about the good times shared. Keeping in touch or getting back in touch was Terrie's idle time pleasure.

In 1984, Terrie was blessed with her beloved son, Hunter Townsend, and she cherished her time watching him play sports, unless he was shadow boxing around her as he practiced karate! She was fiercely protective of Hunter and proudly fulfilled her role as "Mama Bear" anytime an opportunity presented itself. Terrie's enthusiasm for life lives on in Hunter, who like his mom, is always up for an adventure, and makes friends wherever he goes.

In 2000, Terrie found the love of her life, Chris Maron, of Louisville, KY. They lived together in Louisville, KY, Lexington, KY, Jacksonville, FL, and finally Apollo Beach, FL. Married for over 20 years, Chris and Terrie shared more than two lifetimes of fun and laughter together. Chris's grandchildren, Parker, Bryn, and Grace were a source of great joy in Terrie's life. Additionally, she cherished her role as great-aunt to 5 great-nieces and nephews.

Terrie loved children and was always a child at heart, often found doing something funny and silly. Just 3 years ago, Terrie was found riding a tricycle around her aunt's 90th birthday party. In addition to the children Terrie loved, she also adored her "fur babies". Gizzy, Phoenix, Doc, and Andy preceded her in death, and Sweet Olive will miss her nap buddy in Terrie.

Terrie was full of love and laughter. Her quick wit and creative thinking kept friends and family laughing to the point of tears. She loved warm weather, and spent as much time as she could at the pool or the beach. Planning vacations and traveling to a far away places was great fun for Terrie. Her loved ones will miss hearing her warm greeting, "Hi Sweetheart" or "Hey Honey" along with the general zest for life and laughter that Terrie offered with every interaction.

Terrie was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and James Williams. She is survived by her husband, Chris Maron; son, Hunter Townsend of Charleston, SC; step-son Sean (Tiffany) Maron of Apollo Beach, FL; step-daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Hooter of Apollo Beach, FL; her sister, Debbie (Duray) Hale of Louisville, KY; nephew, Jason (Stephanie) Hale of Raleigh, NC; niece, Kristen (Scott) Duncan of Propsect, KY; aunts, Jean Rhoades of Prospect, KY, and Nancy (Bob) Mason of Cincinnati, OH; uncle, Sonny (Betty) Patterson of Louisville, KY; numerous cousins; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-nieces and nephews.

Terrie shared that she hoped family and friends will celebrate her life joyfully. She implored those close to her to have fun when sharing stories. Had she written her own obituary, it would have been hilarious and much more entertaining.

A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be 1pm until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Terrie's memory can be made to the Humane Society or WHAS Crusade for Children.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
