Teresa K. "Terri" CloudLouisville, KY - passed away on Monday morning, May 11, 2020, with her mother and her significant other at her side, bringing to a close her long and relentless battle with multiple health issues.Terri was born on August 30, 1962, in Springfield, Oregon, to eventually settle in Louisville, KY, where she enjoyed a long and successful career as an Executive Assistant and Event Coordinator at Brown-Forman Corporation, until her retirement in 2015. Terri's presence and enthusiasm for life brought joy to all who knew her, and she enjoyed competition dancing, fishing, bowling, traveling and socializing with her wide circle of cherished friends and colleagues, and spending quality time with her significant other of many years.Terri was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Pister, her step-mother, Bonnie Bradley,and barely a month ago by her beloved dog, Grace.Terri is survived by her mother, Linda Irvin; her father, Earl Bradley (Barbara); her brothers and sisters, Lisa Alder (Zane), Kristy McMillen (Troy), Michael Bradley (Patty), Christopher Bradley, Keven Kendall (Rebecca), Stephanie Sterling (Todd), and Daniel Wilkes (Rhonda); her significant other, Keith Stonecipher; her beloved and faithful dog, Lucie; her wonderful Texas friends and family, Linda Russell (Kenny), Robert Cloud and David Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.Terri's family would like to express their eternal gratitude to Dr. David Overley for his gentle and unwavering support and medical care provided to Terri throughout her years-long and often overwhelming health ordeals; and very special thanks to Terri's great neighbors, Neil and Ethleen Lukenbill, who provided her with tireless assistance and lovingly cared for her dogs during her many hospitalizations.Due to concerns regarding the continuing Covid-19 situation, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of life gathering may be announced at a later date when safety permits.Memorial contributions in Terri's name to the Kentucky Humane Society would be most appreciated, as her enduring love of animals played a major role in sustaining her until her passing.