Teresa Morgan
Louisville - Teresa Morgan, 68, went to her heavenly home on December 15, 2019. She was born to the late Jimmy D. and Wallace Richey in 1951.
Also preceding her in death is her sister, Sue Carol Richey.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 34 years, Thomas Morgan, sons Patrick Morgan (Amber) and Corey Morgan, grandchildren Samuel and Vincent Morgan.
Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-8pm.
Funeral will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019