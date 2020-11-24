Sister Teresa Riley, OSU



Maple Mount - Sister Teresa Riley, 84, of Maple Mount died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in her 65th year as an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph.



The Mayfield native taught at St. Leonard School (1957-67) and the St. Angela Education Center (1980), and was administrative assistant in the education department at Bellarmine College (1981-86).



Survivors: siblings Margie Brittain, of Stanford; Ruth Dickens of Tucson, Ariz.; Joseph Riley and James Riley, both of Mayfield.



Arrangements: Wake service Dec. 3, funeral on Dec. 4 are both private at Mount Saint Joseph.



Memorial donations: Ursuline Sisters, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store