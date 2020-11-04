1/1
Terrance D. Washington
Terrance D. Washington

Louisville - Terrance Washington, 53, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of New Zion Baptist Church. Terrance is survived by his wife, Loretta (Garrett) Washington; five children, Destiny Ottinot, Bryson and Brandon Washington, Admiral and Quinton Blaney; mother, Audrey Washington; sister, Dr. Breacya Washington-Hayes; brother, Lewis J. Washington, III; and four grandchildren; Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12 Noon and funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Third Central United Christian Church, 3406 Algonquin Pkwy. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 PM
Third Central United Christian Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Third Central United Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
