Terrance "Terry" Joseph Byrnes
Louisville - Terrance "Terry" Joseph Byrnes, 65, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Terry was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Stephen J. and Mary M. "Sally" Byrnes. He was a man of many talents and passions. His lust for life and living every moment to the fullest were embodied perfectly through his love for the great outdoors, skydiving, martial arts, folk music especially woodsongs, and most importantly the love he showed his family. He will be fondly remembered as a loving a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Spencer Joseph Byrnes; and sister, Barbara Luyster.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Betsy Byrnes; children, Allison Abelian (Menva), Ken Byrnes, and Jordan Byrnes; grandchildren, Henrik and Levi; brother, Daniel Byrnes; aunt, Barbara Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund Spencer Byrnes, 10330 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY 40299. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.