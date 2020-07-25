1/1
Terrance Sheckles
Terrance Sheckles

Louisville - 60, passed away on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Lacy Mae Sheckles and step-father, James Warfield; sisters, Natalie Sheckles Bishop, Wanda Fields (Eric), Angela Sheckles, Holly Sheckles (Derick), Bridgette Parker (Semore), Kim Thompson (Jerome), Yolanda Mack, Sheronda (Shortee) Mack, and Chantel Mack Boone (Kenneth); brothers, James Clarkson , Joe Clarkson, Pe-Wee Clarkson, and John William Wade Jr. Services will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
JUL
28
Service
01:00 PM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
