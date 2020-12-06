Terrell "Terry" Mantell
Louisville - Terrell "Terry" Mantell, 74, passed away December 1, 2020. He was born September 13, 1946, in Austin, TX. A life-long resident of Louisville, KY., he was a Dupont Manuel Graduate,where he lettered in football as an all-state honorable mention lineman, attended Western Kentucky University, and was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents Peggy V. Bruckert, and Captain Thomas F. Mantell, Jr.; and his brother Tommy Mantell III. He is survived by his wife Pam; three children: Eric Mantell, Terry Michael Mantell, and Rachel Henderson; two brothers: Mark and Greg Bruckert; and three grand-children (Kayla, Katelyn, and Evan). He loved his Louisville Cardinals, golfing, fishing and above all he loved his family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and services will be a private event at Resthaven Funeral home on Bardstown Rd. Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Any expressions of sympathy can be made on the Resthaven website. Any contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
. We all love and miss you Big. T!