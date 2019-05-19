Resources
Terrence E. "Terry" Brown

New Albany - 54 years of age passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born January 5, 1965 in New Albany. Terry will be remembered for his big heart, kindness, patience, and his amazing ability to forgive others. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard "Bud" Brown and sister, Carolyn "Sissy" Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Alli Brown (Jacob), son, Kenley Brown, mother, Ferrell Adkins Brown, brother, Charles "Tony" Brown (Nancy), and sister, Marilyn Sonne.

A private entombment took place at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
